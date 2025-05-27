Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.85. 298,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,252,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Grail Trading Up 5.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grail

In other news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $65,800.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 559,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,396,219.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,976,098.60. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grail

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crcm LP acquired a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,061,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $53,550,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth $29,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grail by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

