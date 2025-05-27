89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.18. 539,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,422,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETNB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 9,265.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 4,898.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

