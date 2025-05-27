C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 1,186,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,124,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several research firms have commented on AI. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $264,149.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,135.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,714 shares of company stock worth $34,019,130 over the last ninety days. 33.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $42,306,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,455,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3,935.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 568,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 554,406 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

