New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Fortress Energy traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 1,412,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,888,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,266,000 after buying an additional 9,319,985 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,879,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,242 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,023,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $770.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

