2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Trading 7.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $66.80. 909,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,082,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

2x Ether ETF Stock Up 9.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of 2x Ether ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.