Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 49,955 shares.The stock last traded at $383.62 and had previously closed at $378.93.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.65.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

