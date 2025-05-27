Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 53,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 64,721 shares.The stock last traded at $470.13 and had previously closed at $472.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.41.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.