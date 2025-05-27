Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $344,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 51.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vertiv by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.