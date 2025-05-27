REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

REVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 107,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. REV Group has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

