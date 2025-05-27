Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of TRNO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 247,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

