Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $374.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $305.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

ADSK traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $299.56. 615,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.37.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 675.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

