TFR Capital LLC. Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.9% of TFR Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.41 and a 200-day moving average of $500.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

