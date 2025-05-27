Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,245. The company has a market capitalization of $227.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.95. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Himalaya Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

