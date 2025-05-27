Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,901 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $240,653,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

