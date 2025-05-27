Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

