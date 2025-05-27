Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 286.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $179.73.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

