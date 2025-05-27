Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.65. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 16,554,760 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after buying an additional 550,886 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,267 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

