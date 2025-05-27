DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.00. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 70,253 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
DRDGOLD Trading Down 3.6%
DRDGOLD Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 19.05%.
Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 891,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,705 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.
