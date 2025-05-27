ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.99, but opened at $85.43. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 10,284 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 2.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $832.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 44.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.