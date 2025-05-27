Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.55. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 614,078 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.