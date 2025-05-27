White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 13,879 shares.The stock last traded at $1,779.80 and had previously closed at $1,797.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,793.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,867.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.34.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,647,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,865,000 after buying an additional 146,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

