Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,021,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 2,697,153 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $21.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSAI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Hesai Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 138.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

