Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,437,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session's volume of 5,520,336 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $4.41.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 51.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Moxam sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 792,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,123.84. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,337.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 684,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,847.23. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,877 shares of company stock valued at $349,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 794,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

