Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $12.04. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 53,828 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.7%
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Palantir Scores First $1 Billion Contract; Is It Priced In?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Dividend Stocks Just Hiked Payouts 10%+ and Beat the Market
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What Bonds, Oil, and Small-Caps Say About NVIDIA’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.