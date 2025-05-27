Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $12.04. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 53,828 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.