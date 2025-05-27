Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $14.36. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1,057,004 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $280,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $2,506,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 98,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,723,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

