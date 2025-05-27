Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $25.88. Ascentage Pharma Group International shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 10,595 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ascentage Pharma Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

