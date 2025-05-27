Top Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 26th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or provide services around blockchain technology—such as distributed ledgers, smart-contract platforms or cryptocurrency mining. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of blockchain applications without directly holding digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.04. 6,526,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $198.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.55. 22,963,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,462,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,528,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,643,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 5.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,626. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.97. Globant has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.68. 7,491,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,321,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $166.93. 349,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $151.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $14.46. 3,099,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Featured Articles