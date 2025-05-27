Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $509.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

