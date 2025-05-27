Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.16, but opened at $73.38. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 337,583 shares traded.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 5.7%

The firm has a market cap of $643.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 9,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

