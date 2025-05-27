Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.98. Quantum Computing shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 12,625,732 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QUBT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $466,085.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuping Huang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,236,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,471,800.20. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,085 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

