Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $12.03. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 250,402 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Metals Acquisition from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Metals Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 21.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glencore plc purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $106,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 46,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 906,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 334,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

