STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $25.73. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 1,091,013 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

