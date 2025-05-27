Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.91, but opened at $181.23. Moog shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 124 shares traded.

Moog Trading Up 9.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.66.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $934.84 million during the quarter.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.