ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 4944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $924.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Get ActivePassive International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive International Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.