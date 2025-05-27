ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 4944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.
ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $924.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of ActivePassive International Equity ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile
The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.
