Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.90. Alvotech shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 44,391 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALVO

Alvotech Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. On average, analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alvotech by 31.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 995,538 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,241,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 484,826 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Alvotech by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.