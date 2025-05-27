Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $18.55. Pony AI shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 3,881,036 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64.
Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pony AI Company Profile
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
