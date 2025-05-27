Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $18.55. Pony AI shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 3,881,036 shares traded.

Pony AI Trading Up 15.7%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI

Pony AI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PONY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Pony AI during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pony AI by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pony AI by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,991,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 644,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

