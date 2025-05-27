Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 3214463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Microvast Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Microvast had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 101.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,646,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,341,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 986,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 559.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Microvast in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

