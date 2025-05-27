United States Steel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 144,733 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the average daily volume of 72,708 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in United States Steel by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 257,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 150,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United States Steel by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. 27,617,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

