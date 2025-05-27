BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,469 shares of company stock worth $20,356,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

