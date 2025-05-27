American Investment Services Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE V opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $369.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

