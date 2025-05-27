Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Given New $460.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.67.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.71. 64,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,547. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $439.08 and a fifty-two week high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. Watsco’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,263,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $10,446,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

