Raymond James Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $360.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.88.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $326.58. The stock had a trading volume of 120,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.26. Insulet has a 1-year low of $171.61 and a 1-year high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Insulet by 426.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

