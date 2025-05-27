Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.45. 326,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,565. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $865.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.89 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $8,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

