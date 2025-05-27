Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $339.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,464.50. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Argus set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

