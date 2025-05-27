Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $630.00 to $655.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.86.

Mastercard stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $570.36. The stock had a trading volume of 352,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,948. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.34. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $588.45. The stock has a market cap of $520.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 109.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,454 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 607,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,095,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

