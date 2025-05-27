Best Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – May 26th

Waste Management, Fluor, and Halliburton are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that collect, transport, treat, recycle and dispose of solid, liquid and hazardous waste. They sit within the environmental services sector and are often regarded as defensive investments, since demand for waste?handling services remains relatively steady through economic cycles. Investors may also be attracted by their typically stable cash flows and dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.01. 1,503,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $239.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Fluor stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 8,244,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,295. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.91. 8,117,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,612,657. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

