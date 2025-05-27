Financial Analysis: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) versus Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compugen and Coeptis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compugen presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.19%. Given Compugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Coeptis Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.2% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compugen and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen 2.67% 2.62% 1.36% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -1,094.50% -219.97%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Coeptis Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $27.59 million 4.77 -$18.75 million ($0.16) -9.22 Coeptis Therapeutics $62,874.00 541.01 -$21.27 million ($5.80) -1.67

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Coeptis Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeptis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats Coeptis Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company’s immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company also offers its drugs for acute myeloid leukemia and acute respiratory diseases. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has co-development agreement Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

