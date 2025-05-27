Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 245 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,985. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.