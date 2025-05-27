Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Up 1.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

AMBA stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. 214,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,749. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.