Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.46.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,177. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.29.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,657.31. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,078.08. This trade represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Boot Barn by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

